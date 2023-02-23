Bankman-Fried used customer funds for campaign largesse, charges say

Customer money bankrolled millions in political donations made by former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, a violation of campaign finance laws, federal prosecutors say.

The Justice Department unveiled a superseding indictment Thursday, as campaign records revealed Bankman-Fried and other executives at the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange made more than $71 million in political contributions in the two years leading up to the 2022 midterm elections.

“The defendant, perpetuated his campaign finance scheme at least in part to improve his personal standing in Washington, D.C., increase FTX's profile, and curry favor with candidates that could help pass legislation favorable to FTX or Bankman-Fried's personal agenda,” the indictment said. “To accomplish these goals, Bankman-Fried caused substantial contributions to be made in support of candidates of both major political parties and across the political spectrum.”

More than 40 percent of the members of the 118th Congress received financial support from FTX executives and staff last election cycle through direct contributions or money spent by super PACs in favor of their campaigns, according to Federal Election Commission filings. The company, now under the leadership of CEO John J. Ray III, is trying to recover political contributions to pay off its debts.

The indictment from the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York accuses Bankman-Fried of stealing billions of dollars in customer money to fund operations and investments in Alameda Research and FTX, and to make speculative venture investments, charitable donations and illegal campaign contributions to both Democrats and Republicans to try to buy influence in Washington.