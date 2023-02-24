FDA plans oversight changes after critical tobacco report

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday announced a series of actions meant to improve its oversight of tobacco and nicotine products, most notably e-cigarettes.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf outlined plans for better communication and transparency on product reviews, increased use of the tobacco advisory committee and intra-agency meetings on enforcement.

He also reiterated a call for Congress to pass a user fee agreement with the e-cigarette industry to help fund the massive vaping workload the agency has struggled to handle.

“To achieve these goals, we need to have the appropriate resources to hire and retain staff with the skills needed to effectively meet our public health mandate around tobacco,” Califf said.

The moves come in response to a report released by the Reagan-Udall Foundation in December that recommended the FDA clarify rules regarding oversight and e-cigarette reviews, including its shifting scientific standards that vaping manufacturers say have undercut their applications.