Ukraine, Putinism, isolationism and the GOP

“Ukraine is the new Iraq. Our country is run by stupid warmongers that are so clueless and disconnected with what the American people want that they are literally leading us into World War 3,” tweeted Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene this month, almost one year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

And Greene has not been alone in criticizing support for Ukraine. Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar said “We have no business in Ukraine. Not our fight,” while Montana GOP Rep. Matt Rosendale argued, “We must address our border crisis at home before defending the borders of other countries.”

Pew Research Center polling in late January found:

“The share of Americans who say the U.S. is providing too much support has grown. About a quarter (26%) now say the U.S. is providing too much support to Ukraine, while 31% say it is giving the right amount and 20% would like to see the U.S. give Ukraine additional assistance. The share of adults who say the U.S. is providing too much aid to Ukraine has increased 6 percentage points since last September and 19 points since shortly after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last year, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted Jan. 18-24 among 5,152 U.S. adults. This shift in opinion is mostly attributable to the growing share of Republicans who say the U.S. is providing too much support to Ukraine. Today, 40% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents hold this view, up from 32% in the fall and much higher than the 9% who held this view in March of last year.”

Still, Greene’s position has limited support on Capitol Hill, even among the GOP leadership. For example, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, are staunch supporters of Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. If anything, they want the United States to do more, not less.