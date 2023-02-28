Attorney general to face plenty of controversy at oversight hearing

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland returns to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday for the first time in more than a year, where senators will have the chance to confront him about Justice Department actions on a wide range of high-profile issues.

The oversight hearing comes months after the FBI searched Donald Trump's property in Florida as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into the Republican former president, who is now a current presidential candidate for 2024.

The Wednesday hearing will also be the first time Garland appears before the committee since he launched special counsel investigations into records marked as classified that were found at properties of Trump and President Joe Biden.

The DOJ’s purview cuts across a broad swath of contentious issues: Gun violence and mass shootings, domestic terrorism, policing issues, immigration, antitrust enforcement against Google and in other industries, the opioid epidemic including fentanyl, marijuana enforcement, cryptocurrency issues including charges against former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, cybersecurity, national security, prosecutions of rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and more.

And on Tuesday, Garland and other officials in the Biden administration urged Congress to reauthorize a key surveillance law before it expires at the end of the year.