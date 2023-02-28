Truckers collide with EPA over big-rig emission standards

The trucking industry and congressional Republicans are fighting new EPA regulations aimed at reducing smog-forming emissions from heavy-duty trucks — a mandate that is likely to significantly increase costs for big rigs and for shipping in general.

And an upcoming regulation aimed at mitigating greenhouse gases from the same vehicles could complicate matters further because the technologies for reducing smog and carbon emissions might not be compatible.

The EPA’s nitrogen oxide (NOx) rule, finalized in December and taking effect in March, requires heavy- and medium-duty vehicles starting in model year 2027 to meet the “most stringent” emissions reduction option first proposed by the agency a year ago.

The new rules have triggered an outcry from small-fleet truckers that echoes their response when EPA last tightened emission standards for big trucks 12 years ago.

“We went through all of this in 2011,” said Lewie Pugh, longtime trucker and executive vice president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which represents small businesses and professional truck drivers. “Back then, there was a $20,000 price increase on this technology … and there was more trouble with those trucks than before. It pushed thousands of small truck drivers out of business.”