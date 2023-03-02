Bryan Steil on the importance of doing the ‘homework’

Bryan Steil wasted no time getting the House Administration Committee off the ground.

The Wisconsin Republican’s first order of business as chairman of the normally staid committee was to call in embattled former Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton for an oversight hearing to answer for a slew of alleged ethical breaches.

Blanton’s testimony under heavy fire from committee members led to President Joe Biden removing the Capitol architect several days later and put a spotlight on the Administration panel and its new leader.

Steil, who first came to Washington in the early aughts as an intern for former Speaker Paul Ryan, has set an agenda that includes reviewing the composition of the Capitol Police Board and holding Legislative Branch agencies more accountable.

In a February interview with Heard on the Hill, Steil, a self-described “modernist” who came to Congress from working in international law, vowed to target “archaic” processes on the Capitol campus from his new perch as leader of the panel.