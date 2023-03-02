Democratic women stress House freshman class diversity

BALTIMORE — Democratic women in the House freshmen class that Rep. Jill Tokuda of Hawaii called “our sisterhood” came together Thursday in Baltimore as part of their caucus held its annual retreat.

After Vice President Kamala Harris headlined a closed meeting at the party conference, Minority Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts shared highlights with reporters. She said the vice president spoke about foreign and domestic priorities, including her recent trip to the Munich Security Conference, which preceded President Joe Biden’s unannounced trip to Ukraine.

Clark said the vice president discussed “how she and President Biden had been working to reassure our allies and NATO that we are here, that our presence in Ukraine is about knowing that when we are helping them defend their democracy, we are helping build our own.”

“And she went on to talk about the very local which drives her, whether that's her work with small businesses, making sure our main streets are thriving, to our discussion on reproductive justice,” Clark said.

Clark was joined at her news conference by freshman women members of the 118th Congress, and she argued that people need to broaden what they think of as “women’s issues.” “There is no economy without women. There is no climate justice without women. There is no criminal justice without women,” Clark said.