No veto of measure blocking new D.C. criminal code, Biden tells senators

President Joe Biden told Senate Democrats on Thursday he would not veto a House-passed measure that would block Washington, D.C.’s revised criminal code — which members of both parties say is too lenient on criminals.

“The President, obviously, says he will not veto the measure,” said Senate Judiciary member Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., telling reporters after the meeting that he is still “reviewing the actual provisions of the D.C. crime bill.”

Biden’s announcement caught D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton off guard when reporters caught up to her at House Democrats’ “issues retreat” in Baltimore.

“He has not issued a veto threat, but he had said he was not for it, so this is news to me and I’m very disappointed … if he will not veto,” she said. “I hope that he continues to say that he will oppose it.”

That was not the case inside the Capitol on Thursday, senators said.