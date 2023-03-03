Photos of the week ending March 3, 2023

Members of Congress held up their kids, President Joe Biden huddled with Democrats, Texans got tattoos and House Democrats retreated in Baltimore. CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists were on Capitol Hill and in Baltimore to capture all the action.

Arizona Republican Rep. David Schweikert and his son, Matthew, leave the House Republican Conference meeting at the Capitol Hill Club on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Wisconsin GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher is pictured near a photo of former President Donald Trump and Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, after a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the RNC on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland arrives for the Senate Judiciary Committee’s oversight hearing of the Department of Justice in the Hart Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

From left, Texas Republican Reps. Monica De La Cruz, Wesley Hunt, Ronny Jackson and Daniel Crenshaw display temporary Texas tattoos to mark Texas Independence Day, which is on March 2, on the House steps of the U.S. Capitol after the last votes of the week on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik attends a discussion on the Parents Bill of Rights Act with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, parents and children in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

New Mexico Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, illuminated by her iPad, listens with other House Democrats as Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries introduces President Joe Biden at the House Democrats 2023 Issues Conference in Baltimore on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

President Joe Biden delivers the keynote speech at the House Democrats 2023 Issues Conference in Baltimore on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Colorado Rep. Brittany Pettersen holds her son, David, as she speaks during House Minority Whip Katherine Clark’s news conference with freshman women of the 118th Congress at the House Democrats 2023 Issues Conference in Baltimore on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)