As city backtracks, Senate vote on DC criminal changes going ahead

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer has rejected a plea from the Democratic chairman of the District of Columbia Council to cancel a planned vote on a House-passed measure that would block the District’s new criminal code.

Chairman Phil Mendelson said Monday he sent Senate leaders a letter stating he is withdrawing the Council bill that would revise the revised code, which was enacted over the veto of Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser. But Schumer’s staff quickly fired back, noting that the Senate would not be taking up the Council’s measure specifically.

“Not only does the statute not allow for a withdrawal of a transmission, but at this point the Senate Republican privileged motion will be acting on the House disapproval resolution, rather than the DC Council’s transmission to the Senate,” a Senate Democratic leadership aide said in an email. “We still expect the vote to occur.”

The chamber could vote as early as Wednesday to block the revised criminal code.

“I think just pulling it back and assessing what the next step is and looking at some of the issues, explaining better what the legislation does and does not do, so that will take some time,” Mendelson said Monday, according to reports.