Can’t anyone here play this game?

Perhaps it’s no coincidence that the 2023 baseball season is about to start when the 2023-2024 presidential race is getting under way.

Many of us cover presidential politics like a sporting event, and most fans — of politics and baseball — start off with unrealistic views of how well their teams will perform when spring training ends.

And this year, there are plenty of rule changes — about how quickly pitchers need to begin their windups, how large the bases are, where infielders may position themselves, how many pickoff attempts are allowed and what hoops voters must jump through to cast their ballots.

And, if you step back and watch the political parties and political hopefuls, you might just find yourself asking “Can’t Anybody Here Play This Game?” which was the title of a book written by journalist Jimmy Breslin, about the 1962 expansion New York Mets, who lost 120 games.

Both the Republicans and Democrats often look as if they haven’t a clue how to play the game.