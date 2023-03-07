White House cybersecurity strategy likely to face obstacles

The Biden administration’s new cyber strategy calling for minimum security standards across multiple economic sectors looks likely to face opposition from some lawmakers and businesses as U.S. officials work to implement the blueprint.

Top Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee said in a statement that the administration should be seeking partnerships with the private sector rather than punishment. And at least one private cybersecurity expert warned of potential resistance from sectors that already work under federal regulatory requirements.

By including software makers among those that will have a role in cybersecurity, the administration could also be testing the willingness of that industry to weed out participants that don’t provide adequate security. And by speculating about the possibility of federal insurance for attacks, the strategy is raising questions about the potential for big changes in private sector behavior.

The strategy, released last week, said the current practice of allowing sectors including utilities, food and agriculture, health care and others meet voluntary cybersecurity standards had resulted “in inadequate and inconsistent outcomes,” and it prescribed regulations to “level the playing field.”

Reps. Mark E. Green, R-Tenn., the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, and Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., the chairman of its Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Subcommittee, responded with a statement urging the administration to streamline existing regulations and to favor partnerships rather than punishment in the implementation of the strategy.