House votes down effort to pull troops from Syria

The House rejected an effort Wednesday to effectively force President Joe Biden to remove roughly 900 U.S. troops from Syria.

The vote split along ideological lines about U.S. military policy and engagement, rather than the typical partisan divide. But even many critics of the specific concurrent resolution on the floor said it was time for a broader review of the 2001 authorization for use of military force enacted after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that has been used as a justification for the engagement in Syrian territory.

The concurrent resolution, introduced by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., pursuant to the expedited procedures in the War Powers Act, would direct Biden to remove U.S. forces from Syria within 180 days. It was not adopted, 103-321.

“If Joe Biden wants to keep us in Syria’s war, then he must explain to the American people why, what the goal is, and what winning looks like,” Gaetz said in a statement ahead of the vote. “America First means actually putting the people of our country first — not the interests of the Military Industrial Complex.”

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat representing northern Virginia, said she was “proud to see progress” on rolling back two use of force authorizations with respect to Iraq, from both the 1991 Gulf War and the 2002 authorization ahead of the invasion directed by President George W. Bush.