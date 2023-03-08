Senate votes to overturn DC criminal code changes

The Senate cleared a disapproval resolution Wednesday to block a District of Columbia bill that would have overhauled the criminal code, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk.

The measure passed overwhelmingly by a vote of 81-14, with 33 senators who caucus with Democrats supporting the Republican-led measure. Biden has said he will sign it, which would make it the first such resolution regarding the district to take effect in more than 30 years.

Just 14 members who caucus with Democrats voted against the measure, including Senate Democratic Whip Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., voted present.

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., who put forth the resolution, said in an interview Wednesday before the vote that he expected it to pass with support from “a large number of Democrats.”

“We’re looking at a highly irresponsible piece of legislation that the D.C. City Council has proposed that would incentivize more crime at a time that we’re in the midst of a crime wave,” Hagerty said.