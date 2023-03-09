Noncompete rule puts doctors, hospitals at odds

Hospitals and physicians are squaring off over a proposed Biden administration rule that would ban noncompete agreements — contractual clauses common in the health care industry that prevent workers from working for a competitor for a certain amount of time after leaving a company.

Lobbying giants like the American Hospital Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce argue that a ban on noncompete clauses would make it difficult for employers to retain workers and protect their investments in recruiting and training.

But physicians say the clauses are so common that they have no option but to sign them, limiting their career growth, contributing to burnout and forcing them to leave their communities for other jobs.

The rule proposed by the Federal Trade Commission in January would prohibit employers from using noncompetes in contracts with employees, require they void existing clauses and inform workers they are no longer in effect. The FTC estimated the proposed rule could reduce health care spending by $148 billion annually, arguing that noncompete clauses increase costs and consolidation in the industry.

Hundreds of physicians have filed comments with the FTC supporting the rule, detailing stories of being locked into jobs they didn’t want to be at anymore because they were restricted from working at “competitors” within the same city, county or even state for a certain amount of time after their departure.