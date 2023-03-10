House clears COVID-19 intelligence measure

A little more than a week after the Senate passed it by unanimous consent, the House Friday sent to the president legislation that would declassify information related to the origin of COVID-19.

The bill, which passed the House 419-0, would require the director of national intelligence to declassify any information relating to potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China and the origin of the virus, which has killed millions of people across the world.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology has been at the center of a theory that the virus originated from a lab leak, with some members of the intelligence community finding that theory possible, while others insist the likeliest culprit is animal-to-human transmission.

“The American public deserves answers to every aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including how this virus was created and specifically, whether it was a natural occurrence or was the result of a lab related event,” said Republican Rep. Michael R. Turner, R-Ohio, chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

The bill would require Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to declassify the information within 90 days of passage, including any information related to activities at the institute performed with or on behalf of the Chinese military, information about coronavirus-related research at the facility before the pandemic and researchers who became ill in the fall of 2019.