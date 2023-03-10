Yellen, House Republicans spar over tax increases, debt limit

House Republicans slammed the Biden administration’s tax proposals in a hearing with Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen on Friday, giving the president’s latest budget request an icy reception.

GOP Ways and Means Committee members rejected proposals to again boost IRS funding and raise taxes on companies and households making over $400,000 per year, including expanding a tax on pass-through business income, scrapping tax benefits for oil and gas, and increasing taxes on companies’ foreign earnings.

Republicans seized the chance to press Yellen on the Treasury-led negotiations for setting a global minimum tax on multinational companies’ earnings.

More than 130 countries agreed to a 15 percent minimum tax, but changes to conform with the deal and raise the tax rate on U.S. companies’ foreign earnings couldn't get through a Democrat-controlled Congress the past two years. Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., told Yellen there’s “no way in the world” that Republicans will go along with those efforts.

Yellen told lawmakers that any concern about the U.S. raising taxes first and other countries failing to follow suit is now moot because some countries are advancing measures to align with the deal. She said China would not be allowed to evade charging taxes under the deal given its enforcement mechanism.