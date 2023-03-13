Biden raps 2018 bank changes, asks lawmakers to toughen rules

President Joe Biden on Monday said he would ask Congress and regulators to strengthen the requirements for small banks, such as Silicon Valley Bank, after a bipartisan 2018 law eased them.

Biden’s remarks sharpen scrutiny of the 2018 law that has come under attack from some Democrats in Congress following a run on Santa Clara, Calif.-based SVB and the shuttering of Signature Bank in New York by state regulators. Banking regulators Sunday said they would step in to ensure customers of both banks could get their deposits.

[Regulators to protect SVB, Signature depositors, but no bailout]

“During the Obama-Biden administration, we put in place tough requirements on banks, like Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, including the Dodd-Frank law, to make sure that a crisis we saw in 2008 would not happen again,” Biden said, referring to the 2010 financial overhaul law. “Unfortunately, the last administration rolled back some of these requirements. I'm going to ask Congress and the banking regulators to strengthen the rules for banks to make it less likely this kind of bank failure would happen again.”

The 2018 law raised the threshold at which a bank would be considered “too big to fail” to $250 billion from $50 billion. Banks considered systemically important under the 2010 financial overhaul law were required to keep more capital on hand, undergo stress tests and produce a “living will” that would provide for their orderly dissolution.