Regulators to protect SVB, Signature depositors, but no bailout

Federal banking regulators said Sunday they would protect all Silicon Valley Bank depositors, including those above the $250,000 deposit insurance limit provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

“Depositors will have access to all of their money starting Monday, March 13,” the FDIC, Federal Reserve and Treasury Department said in a joint statement. “No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by the taxpayer.”

The regulators also said would protect depositors at Signature Bank in New York City. Santa Clara, Calif.-based SVB collapsed on Friday. Signature was closed Sunday by state banking officials.

Moving quickly in the wake of SVB's collapse, the regulators met over the weekend to find a solution that would not only reassure depositors, but also markets before they open on Monday, and potential critics wary of a government bailout of another bank. They cited the danger of systemic risk to the financial system for the authority to take the actions against both banks.

“Shareholders and certain unsecured debtholders will not be protected,” the statement said. “Senior management has also been removed. Any losses to the Deposit Insurance Fund to support uninsured depositors will be recovered by a special assessment on banks, as required by law.”