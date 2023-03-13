House GOP looks to expand, targets 37 Democratic seats

The National Republican Congressional Committee on Monday outlined the 37 districts it views as potential pick-up opportunities for next year’s elections.

The list includes Democrats who flipped seats last year in districts Joe Biden lost in 2020, like Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in Washington’s 3rd District and Mary Peltola in Alaska’s at-large seat. It also includes swing districts where Democratic incumbents held off Republican challengers in November. And it includes open seats in California and Michigan, where Reps. Katie Porter and Elissa Slotkin, respectively, are running for Senate.

“Republicans are in the majority and on offense,” NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson said in a statement. “We will grow our House majority by building strong campaigns around talented recruits in these districts who can communicate the dangers of Democrats' extreme agenda.”

Republicans won a four-seat majority in last year’s midterms, enough to win back the speaker’s gavel but a thinner victory than some operatives and members had hoped for. Now, Republicans will be trying to flip seats to add to their majority in a presidential year and in many states with competitive Senate races, including Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The GOP list comes days after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee named 29 members to its Frontline program, which provides extra fundraising and messaging help to candidates defending difficult seats.