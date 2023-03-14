House, Senate members affected in DC Health Link breach total 21

The DC Health Link data breach impacted 21 members across the House and Senate who get their insurance through the program, a senior congressional aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed Tuesday.

Information about the breach continued to emerge Tuesday as members of the House Administration Committee hosted an all-members virtual briefing about the situation. The number of staff members impacted, however, remains unclear.

In all, 56,415 customers were affected, the DC Health Benefit Exchange Authority, which oversees the exchange, said Friday.

The meeting Tuesday was open only to members and included updates from the House chief administrative officer, the Capitol Police and the House sergeant at arms, according to the aide.

"The investigation is ongoing and it may take weeks to fully understand the impact,” House Administration Chair Bryan Steil, R-Wis., said in a statement after the briefing. “The Chief Administrative Office, U.S. Capitol Police, and House Sergeant at Arms are taking action to assist members and staff who have been impacted. … Moving forward, the Committee on House Administration will take action to hold bad actors accountable and avoid this occurring again in the future."