NSF eyes science alliances on ‘steroids’ to meet China challenge

The National Science Foundation has been stepping up partnerships and collaborative investments with allies around the world, one element of the Biden administration’s push to build a coalition of like-minded researchers in biotechnology, artificial intelligence and other areas.

The increased engagement is the administration’s way to use alliances and democracies to isolate and outcompete China. The White House said in its 2022 national security strategy that the science and technology spending would enable the U.S. to “anchor an allied techno-industrial base that will safeguard our shared security, prosperity and values.”

But despite the friction between the U.S. and China, some scientists are still trying to walk a fine line: working with Chinese colleagues without violating U.S. rules. The benefit of doing so is, at least in part, to keep Chinese scientists in the Western world’s publishing ecosystem even as Beijing tries to build its own.

The NSF — bolstered by a congressional authorization of $81 billion over a five-year period — potentially doubling its budget — is taking long-standing partnerships with allies and “putting it on steroids, if you may, with the CHIPS and Science Act and saying how might we prepare ourselves to be much more globally competitive,” NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan said in an interview.

He was referring to the title of the legislation enacted last summer that also provided $52 billion in federal grants to restore U.S. manufacturing of semiconductor chips.