Who is America’s ‘Lonesome’ Rhodes?

“Well, I wish you wasn’t so bitter.”

That line was uttered by “Lonesome” Rhodes in the 1957 film “A Face In The Crowd.” Perhaps President Joe Biden should consider naming a “national morale officer,” a fictional position described in the movie to which Lonesome wanted to be the first American appointed.

But it’s not a morale honcho in the mold of the film’s main character, played by Andy Griffith, a sharp-touched Arkansas drifter-turned-media provocateur, that the country needs.

“This whole country’s just like my flock of sheep!” Rhodes declared in the movie. “Rednecks, crackers, hillbillies, hausfraus, shut-ins, pea-pickers — everybody that’s got to jump when somebody else blows the whistle.

“They’re mine! I own ’em! They think like I do,” he said. “Only they’re even more stupid than I am, so I gotta think for ’em.”