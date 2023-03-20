DOJ urges Supreme Court not to decide major redistricting case

The Justice Department urged the Supreme Court on Monday not to decide a case about North Carolina’s congressional map that could give state legislatures more sway over federal elections.

The justices heard oral arguments in December and were on track to issue an opinion by the conclusion of the term at the end of June. The case hinges on the North Carolina Supreme Court's authority to order a new congressional map for the 2022 midterm elections that was less favorable overall for Republican candidates.

But the state Supreme Court, now with a different partisan makeup of judges, decided to revisit its own decision in a related redistricting case. And that prompted the U.S. Supreme Court to ask whether that meant they should no longer decide the case before them.

In court filings Monday, the DOJ and several other parties said the rehearing means the U.S. Supreme Court should back off for now, but the map’s original challengers and state legislative leaders urged the justices to keep going on the case.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote the state Supreme Court’s continued consideration of the related case makes it “difficult to conclude” that there is a final decision for the U.S. Supreme Court to review.