White House, Democrats unload on GOP spending cuts scenarios

President Joe Biden and House Democrats launched separate attacks on potential House Republican-proposed spending cuts Monday, highlighting that the reductions could harm public safety and border security while restricting access to child care, college, rental assistance and nutrition programs, among other impacts.

House Appropriations ranking member Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., released letters from agency heads laying out the effects of potential cuts Monday morning, and the administration released a memo laying out the potential public safety impacts of the cuts — the first in a series over the course of this week.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., promised holdouts during his bid for the gavel that the chamber would write its appropriations bills at the fiscal 2022 topline level, which would slash more than $130 billion from funding enacted for the current fiscal year.

That represents a roughly 8 percent cut from comparable fiscal 2023 levels; if defense and veterans medical care funds were exempt from cuts, reductions to all other nondefense programs could top 22 percent. DeLauro said in her release that under a worst-case scenario, spending for "essential programs" could be cut by 30 percent or more.

Potential outcomes DeLauro described from responses she received back from agencies include 80,000 people losing the Pell Grants they need to attend college; 200,000 children losing access to preschool under the Head Start program; 100,000 children not getting the daycare services their parents need; and 1.2 million women, infants and children losing food assistance under the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, known as WIC.