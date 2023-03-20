With US fossil fuel production up, GOP would step on the gas

Corrected 2:10 p.m. | Energy legislation Republicans are maneuvering through the House would rescind two programs at the EPA, including one with industry support, and push to expand already-burgeoning domestic fossil energy production for a global market the U.S. already dominates.

The chamber is slated to vote next week on the legislation, labeled HR 1 to reflect its importance to GOP leadership — a compilation of energy, permitting, environmental and construction measures. The House Rules Committee will consider the measure on Monday.

If it clears the House, the bill is likely to meet its demise in the Senate, where Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said the bill is "dead on arrival," though elements of it are likely to bubble up in permitting negotiations this Congress.

A recent survey of the Republican Study Committee, a bloc of hard-right House members, found increasing U.S. "energy independence" — a catchall term generally thought to mean producing more than one consumes — was a top priority.

The U.S. will produce about 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023 and 12.8 million in 2024, both surpassing the previous record of 12.3 million set in 2019, according to Energy Information Administration projections.