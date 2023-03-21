As budget cuts loom, group warns of effects on House staff pay

A bipartisan coalition of 25 advocacy groups, think thanks and individuals is warning of a “crisis for staff” if Republicans roll back discretionary spending that had boosted pay for House staffers.

Republicans are seeking to return spending to fiscal 2022 levels, which would gut pay increases that some say were long overdue.

During his quest for the speakership, Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in January agreed to the 2022 topline cap, which would cut more than $130 billion from funding enacted for the current fiscal year. The House Freedom Caucus this month introduced the plan that would make those cuts.

Rolling back funding could mean significant reduction in Members Representational Allowance, or MRA, which is allocated to fund House offices and staff pay, according to Taylor J. Swift, senior policy adviser for Demand Progress, one of the groups protesting the Republican proposal.

According to Swift and others involved in the effort to preserve staff pay, MRA funding has consistently lagged inflation, contributed to high turnover and led to brain drain on the Hill.