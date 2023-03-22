2022 Vote Studies: Proxies helped keep participation at record pace

A year after setting a record for vote participation, thanks largely to a pandemic-driven House rule allowing members to delegate someone else to vote for them, Congress kept up the pace in 2022 — even as the number of votes taken increased.

Overall, CQ Roll Call's annual vote studies found that members of the House and Senate combined took positions on 97.5 percent of votes taken last year, the same as the record set in 2021, when Congress broke the previous record of 96.9 percent set in 2015.

Senate participation dipped, but the overall congressional rate did not because the House took 100 more votes than in 2021 and maintained a rate of 97.8 percent of members casting votes. The 22 percent increase over the number of House votes taken in 2021 was also an anomaly, marking the first time in 30 years that the number of votes increased in an election year.

Molly Reynolds, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said it was not unusual to throw a high number of votes into the queue during the waning days of unified government, but "the existence of proxy voting did provide leaders in the House a little bit more flexibility on some votes than they would have had otherwise."

Proxy voting — empowering members to designate a colleague to vote on their behalf — was adopted in early 2020 as an emergency measure over Republican opposition in response to the deadly COVID-19 global pandemic spreading largely unchecked.