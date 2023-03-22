FEC eyes new rules for candidates to draw pay, perks from campaigns

Florida Democratic Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost and a slate of former congressional candidates urged the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday to loosen restrictions on using campaign funds for salaries and benefits for those seeking federal office.

Making it easier for candidates to draw a regular salary, plus health care and other benefits, would help encourage more diversity among House, Senate and presidential hopefuls, they argued.

Frost said that during the 18 months he was running for the House seat he won in November, he ran up debt that resulted in “a very damaged credit score that I still have and that I'm still working on.”

Democrats on the six-member commission, split evenly between Democrats and Republicans, appeared most willing to make the change.

“It enables our democracy to become more perfect by creating opportunities for our federal elected bodies to reflect the current demographics of our nation,” said Democratic commissioner Shana M. Broussard.