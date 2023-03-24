US moves to expand agreement with Canada on asylum-seekers

The U.S. and Canadian governments have moved to expand their bilateral asylum-sharing agreements to include migrants who crossed the countries’ shared border in between ports of entry.

The expansion of the so-called Safe Third Country Agreement, outlined in a Friday government filing, will allow American and Canadian officials to send back asylum-seekers, who are not citizens of either country and crossed the shared border without authorization, within 14 days of crossing.

This could include migrants who seek asylum in the United States after flying into Canada, which has more relaxed visa policies, and those who cross into the U.S. from Mexico and travel northward.

Previously, the asylum-sharing deal only allowed Canada and the United States to push back migrants who made an asylum claim at a designated port of entry, such as a land border crossing or an airport.

The Canadian government also agreed to accept an additional 15,000 migrants from the Western Hemisphere next year, according to a U.S. official.