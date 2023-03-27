For Trump and Trumpers, the script doesn’t change

I had a number of thoughts as I watched the beginning of former President Donald Trump’s speech Saturday to a crowd of supporters in Waco, Texas.

First, Trump always mocks and demeans his opponents and adversaries, and he continues to do so, whether they are Republicans — like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — Democrats, or members of the media.

Second, Trump has proven (and continues to demonstrate) that he will lie about almost anything if it serves his purposes. In particular, he accuses his critics of doing what, in fact, he has done himself.

Third, everything that is good and successful comes from Trump, while anything that somebody else has done is wrong and stupid. Only he has the right answers. Only he can make things better.

Fourth, many of our institutions are corrupt and controlled by elements of “the establishment,” which seek to destroy him because he is fighting for the “little guy” in America.