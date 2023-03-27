Lawmakers open to Biden’s call to claw back SVB executive pay

President Joe Biden’s call for legislation that would allow regulators to claw back executive bonuses and stock sale proceeds in the lead up to the Silicon Valley Bank collapse has found a receptive audience on Capitol Hill.

Democrats and Republicans are unlikely to come together to tighten bank regulations following the collapse of SVB of Santa Clara, Calif., and Signature Bank of New York City, but members of both parties say they’re open to legislation that would punish executives for their role in the bank failures.

Democrats are toying with ideas that would retroactively apply to SVB and Signature executives, and Republicans say any legislation would have to be narrowly tailored, even to the point of applying only to the two failed banks.

“As far as clawbacks, there are provisions under law that apply to other sectors of the world of finance that perhaps should be applied here. We're going to take a look at that,” House Financial Services Chairman Patrick T. McHenry, R-N.C., said at House Republicans’ policy retreat in Orlando, Fla., last week.

SVB CEO Greg Becker is reported to have sold $3.6 million in company stock before the failure, and bank employees received bonuses hours before the FDIC took over the bank.