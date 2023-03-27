Republicans critical of Biden funding request for gun agency

President Joe Biden’s proposed budget increase for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in fiscal 2024 faces sharp opposition from many House Republicans who want to make cuts this budget cycle.

Biden’s budget proposal seeks $1.9 billion for the agency in fiscal 2024, a 7.4 percent bump from the current fiscal year, as Democrats have defended the ATF as a critical part in combating an epidemic of American gun violence.

The budget request also calls for an increase in agency funding to implement a 2022 law to address gun violence, a measure that got support from only 14 of the 207 House Republicans who voted.

Republicans who are the most vocal backers of Second Amendment gun rights have criticized the Biden administration’s actions to toughen firearm enforcement — and will hold a markup Tuesday on a resolution to repeal one of them.

Georgia Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde, a gun store owner who sits on the House Appropriations subcommittee that oversees the ATF funding, said his party’s push to reduce spending to fiscal 2022 levels will apply to the ATF and the Justice Department.