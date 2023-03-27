Sen. Rand Paul says staff member was ‘brutally attacked’ in DC

An aide to Sen. Rand Paul was "brutally assaulted" in Washington, D.C., over the weekend and a suspect has been arrested, the Republican senator from Kentucky said.

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C.,” Paul said in a statement released by his office Monday. “I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions. We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery.”

Paul's office did not release further details. A report by Fox News cited a statement Monday by the Metropolitan Police Department announcing the arrest of a 42-year-old in connection with a knife attack Saturday that caused "life threatening injuries." Glynn Neal, whose only address was given as the southeast quadrant of the city, was charged with assault with intent to kill.

Police did not link the incidents, but said they received a report of a stabbing in the 1300 block of H Street Northeast at 5:17 p.m. on Saturday. The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Crime in the district has been a big concern of Congress this year. In February, Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., was punched and grabbed by a man in the elevator of her apartment building as she prepared to leave around 7 a.m. She told police she fought off the attack by throwing the hot coffee she was carrying at him.