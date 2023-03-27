Supreme Court scrutinizes free speech limits of immigration law

The Supreme Court debated during oral arguments Monday whether a criminal law meant to punish those who encourage illegal immigration could allow the government to punish anyone who helps undocumented immigrants.

A lower court had struck down a federal law that makes it a felony for someone who “encourages or induces” a person to violate federal immigration law, ruling that it infringed on the free speech protections of the First Amendment.

The U.S. appealed that ruling to defend the law, and justices are expected to issue a decision in the case before the conclusion of the term at the end of June.

Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh pointed out Monday that “it is a pretty common part of conversations” for people to discuss how an undocumented immigrant could remain in the country. Kavanaugh questioned whether a casual conversation about a topic such as that could violate the federal law, which carries a potential five-year prison term.

Brian H. Fletcher, the deputy solicitor general, said such conversations would not fall under the criminal law. Fletcher argued the court should read the law similarly to laws that punish “aiding and abetting” other crimes such as bank robbery, which have limits to them.