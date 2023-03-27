White House’s EV tax credit implementation in the spotlight

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are scrutinizing how the Biden administration handles new incentives for buying electric vehicles with the first formal guidance on which cars qualify for subsidies expected this week.

Senators who tossed critical support behind tax credits that can knock up to $7,500 off the price tag of electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles have seized on budget hearings this month to press for their views on implementation.

Sen. Joe Manchin III said last week he's concerned with the guidance expected from the Treasury Department on requirements that a portion of minerals used in vehicles' batteries be sourced from friendly nations. The West Virginia Democrat held off for months on supporting the budget reconciliation package that ultimately spent $270 billion on tax credits aimed at boosting clean energy and cutting greenhouse gas emission.

Manchin got on board after changes including conditioning half the $7,500 credit on a portion of minerals being extracted or processed in the U.S. or in a country where a free trade pact with the U.S. is in effect. Minerals recycled in North America can also qualify.

Manchin pressed Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen on what the department is planning during a Financial Services Appropriations Subcommittee hearing last week, emphasizing the importance of a distinct definition of "processing" in the law. Processing refers to refining "critical minerals" like lithium after they've been mined, and it's a part of the supply chain that China dominates.