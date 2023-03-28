Biden visits microchip plant to launch ‘investments’ tour

President Joe Biden kicked off a three-week tour by top members of his administration to tout his legislative accomplishments with a trip to North Carolina on Tuesday.

The president's remarks in Durham, which highlighted over $435 billion in total commitments for private sector manufacturing nationwide since he took office, took on a decidedly local flavor, highlighting the $5 billion commitment by his hosts at the semiconductor manufacturing company Wolfspeed for expanded North Carolina operations.

"It's not just clean energy manufacturing: Next door in Pittsboro, the town will be getting $18 million to keep contaminants out of their drinking water," Biden said. "Northeastern North Carolina, the Alligator River bridge connecting I-95 and the Outer Banks, will be replaced with a modern bridge so the folks heading to the beach don't face the frustrating delays and detour."

Much of the goal of tours like the one Biden launched Tuesday may be to earn local media coverage for the administration, as well as to try to make sure the president gets credit for popular local projects heading into the 2024 election, with Republican opponents already out on the campaign trail.

A national Monmouth University survey of Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters conducted earlier in March said just 25 percent said they would prefer to see Biden seek another term, with 44 percent saying they would rather another Democrat run, with the incumbent president bowing out.