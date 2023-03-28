House panel hears complaints about Pennsylvania election

Republicans in Congress are demanding to know how a shortage of paper ballots in Pennsylvania’s Luzerne County on Election Day 2022 affected thousands of voters.

“Nearly one-third of precincts ran out of paper,” Wisconsin Republican Rep. Bryan Steil, chairman of the House Administration Committee, said during a hearing on the topic Tuesday. “This resulted in voters being turned away from the polls and being denied their right to vote.”

Steil and other Republicans said they view the Election Day blunders as examples of voter suppression. Among those speaking at the hearing was Jim Bognet, a Republican who lost the 2020 and 2022 elections to Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright in Pennsylvania’s 8th District, a battleground in the northeastern part of the state that was carried by Donald Trump in 2020.

“The Luzerne County administration has done everything in their power to deny responsibility and evade accountability,” Bognet told the committee. “We must restore faith in fair elections for voters in both parties. I believe this can only be done through [a] thorough congressional investigation.”

Both sides agree the 2022 election in Luzerne County was a mess. Some polling places ran out of ballots, due to a paper shortage brought on by supply chain issues, and some voters had to cast provisional ballots.