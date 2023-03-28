Obernolte, Johnson use tech backgrounds to question TikTok CEO

Two lawmakers questioning TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew before a House panel last week flashed their tech credentials, challenging Chew’s reassurances about the safety of the video sharing app for U.S. users.

Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., who owns a video game development studio and is a rare House Energy and Commerce Committee member with a background in computer science and information technology, pushed Chew to explain how a third-party review of software code would work. Chew told the panel such a review could check for gaps that could allow China to snoop on Americans.

Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, a former U.S. Air Force officer turned entrepreneur who owned information technology companies providing services to the Pentagon, took Chew on over his interpretation of a report on the app’s privacy, security and censorship.

As lawmaker after lawmaker expressed disbelief about Chew’s efforts to put a lid on the anger in Congress over TikTok’s protection of data, its relationship to the Chinese Communist Party and the risks the app poses to young users, Obernolte and Johnson used their questions to probe for technical details or expose shortcomings.

TikTok agreed to a third-party review of its software code in a deal with the U.S. government that called for the company's U.S. operations to be separated from its Chinese parent ByteDance, and for all American users’ data to be stored in the U.S.