Biden rejects McCarthy’s call for meeting without a GOP budget

President Joe Biden told Speaker Kevin McCarthy in a letter Tuesday evening that he’s willing to meet with the California Republican after the upcoming two-week Easter congressional recess if the House GOP can produce its budget before then.

Responding to McCarthy’s Tuesday morning letter demanding a date for the duo to negotiate on the debt limit, the president opened the door to spending talks next month but reiterated he won’t bargain over the debt limit.

The debt ceiling has been raised “by previous Congresses with no conditions attached and this Congress should act quickly to do so now,” Biden wrote.

“Separately, as you and I discussed earlier, I look forward to talking with you about our Nation’s economic and fiscal future,” he added. “But for that conversation to be productive, we should both tell the American people what we are for.”

