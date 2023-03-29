Budget blueprint may take a back seat to debt limit in House

House Budget Chairman Jodey C. Arrington said Wednesday that Congress needs to lift the debt ceiling and impose fiscal controls “immediately” without waiting on a fiscal 2024 budget resolution.

One day after President Joe Biden called on Republicans to produce a budget before they leave town for the April recess, Arrington told reporters a debt limit deal was too important to wait on the time-consuming budget process.

"We need action on the debt limit immediately because of the state of the fiscal union,” the Texas Republican said after holding a hearing on that topic featuring a panel of prominent economists. “We have to get consensus on ... what the fiscal controls are and move forward,” he said, citing the toll that inflation has taken on family budgets.

Arrington’s comments echoed a call from Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who urged Biden in a letter Tuesday to resume negotiations on lifting the debt ceiling and reining in spending. McCarthy said Republicans could offer cost savings of about $4 trillion over a decade, but Democrats dismissed that offer and said the GOP needs to produce a budget to begin substantive negotiations on spending policies, which they argue should be separate from raising the debt limit.

Arrington declined to offer a timeline Wednesday for a GOP budget plan, which will be delayed past the April 15 statutory deadline. But he told reporters after the hearing that consensus was building for fiscal changes that could reduce deficits by at least $3 trillion over 10 years, which he called “a big step” toward the $15 trillion in savings he said is needed to balance the budget over a decade.