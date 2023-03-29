Senate votes to overturn COVID-19 national emergency order

The Senate voted Wednesday to terminate a COVID-19 pandemic ​national emergency order implemented by former President Donald Trump in 2020 that was due to be terminated in May anyway.

The 68-23 vote on the measure came after the House voted 229-197 in February, with 11 Democrats joining 218 Republicans in support.

A statement of administration policy issued in January that covered House measures to end both the national emergency and a related public health emergency said "an abrupt end to the emergency declarations would create wide-ranging chaos and uncertainty throughout the health care system — for states, for hospitals and doctors’ offices, and, most importantly, for tens of millions of Americans." It did not, however, include a direct veto threat if Congress passed the measures.

President Joe Biden will sign the resolution, even as the White House continued to say he is opposed.

“The President strongly opposes H J Res 7, and the administration is planning to wind down the COVID national emergency and public health emergency on May 11,” a White House official said Wednesday. “If this bill comes to his desk, however, he will sign it, and the administration will continue working with agencies to wind down the national emergency with as much notice as possible to Americans who could potentially be impacted.”