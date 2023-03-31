Biden lets us all know he’s playing global power chess as he chides the checkers-playing set

Presidents usually have a hard time concealing astonishment at questions, in their view, that ignore geopolitical realities. Joe Biden is no different.

The phenomenon is doubly true for ones that spent decades walking and talking with reporters on Capitol Hill.

“I disagree with the basic premise of your question,” Biden said during a March 24 news conference in Ottawa with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He had been asked about China. The phrase was President Biden, once again, channeling Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Biden, a gavel he held several times.

What followed was a mini-lecture that revealed plenty about how his foreign policy has evolved since taking office, and his approach to the major power competition chess board.

Biden was still Senate Foreign Relations chairman in January 2009, when he stepped down to become vice president. A decade later, he based part of his 2020 White House campaign on his knowledge of the world and relationships with global leaders.