House Democrats call for office to rethink unfair deportations

Nearly three dozen Democrats have called on House appropriators to use next fiscal year’s government spending package to create a dedicated office in the Department of Homeland Security that would review requests to overturn unjust deportation orders.

In a letter sent Wednesday and obtained by CQ Roll Call, Reps. Emanuel Cleaver II of Missouri, Lou Correa of California and 29 other House Democrats asked the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee to add language in the fiscal 2024 Homeland Security spending bill that would establish “an independent, centralized unit” to review removal cases.

“Without a dedicated unit for reviewing and reversing unjust deportations, persons whom prior administrations deported in violation of the law cannot remedy their removals,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter.

The letter is addressed to Rep. David Joyce, R-Ohio, chairman of the subcommittee, and Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, ranking member of that panel.

The Democrats told the spending leaders that current options for deported people to ask to have their cases reconsidered are “unduly burdensome and inaccessible to most individuals without legal counsel.”