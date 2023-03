Rosie the Riveters, Richard Gere, Damar Hamlin and Starbucks highlighted the action in and around the Capitol this week. CQ Roll Call photojournalists were there to capture the images.

Eleven original Rosie the Riveters arrive in the Capitol Rotunda under the watch of Dwight Eisenhower’s statue during their Honor Flight visit to Washington on Monday. Reps. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., and Lisa McClain, R-Mich., hosted the group of Rosies, who are among the millions of women who supported the war effort on the home front during World War II. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack testifies during a House Agriculture Committee hearing in the Longworth House Office Building on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, questions Martin Gruenberg, left, chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and Michael Barr, vice chair for supervision of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, on recent bank failures at a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing Tuesday in the Dirksen Senate Office Building. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Richard Gere, actor and activist, hugs Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., during a news conference on legislation that aims to bring a peaceful end to conflict between Tibet and China, outside the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talks with members of Patient Rights Advocate, who were calling for transparency in health care costs, in the Rayburn House Office Building on Wednesday. The group was waiting to enter a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the fiscal 2024 budget proposal for the Health and Human Services Department. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Starbucks workers union advocates take photos as Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., arrives for a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the company's responses to union organizing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., walks down the House steps for House Democrats’ press conference on gun violence on Wednesday at the Capitol. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin walks outside the Capitol on Wednesday before a news conference on legislation that aims improve access to defibrillators in schools. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)