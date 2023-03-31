Prosecutor hits back against House GOP on Trump indictment

The Manhattan district attorney’s office hit back Friday against “unfounded allegations” from House Republicans that the investigation of Donald Trump was politically motivated, as other members of Congress reacted further in the wake of the first indictment of a former president.

A letter Friday from the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg lambasted the lawmakers, calling a congressional examination of the Trump case in New York “an unprecedented and illegitimate incursion on New York’s sovereign interests.”

The letter responded to letters on the Trump investigation from House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio, House Administration Chairman Bryan Steil of Wisconsin and House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James R. Comer of Kentucky.

Leslie Dubeck, general counsel for the district attorney’s office, wrote that with House Republicans joining Trump in political attacks, “it appears you are acting more like criminal defense counsel trying to gather evidence for a client than a legislative body seeking to achieve a legitimate legislative objective.”

“As Committee Chairmen, you could use the stature of your office to denounce these attacks and urge respect for the fairness of our justice system and for the work of the impartial grand jury,” the letter states. “Instead, you and many of your colleagues have chosen to collaborate with Mr. Trump’s efforts to vilify and denigrate the integrity of elected state prosecutors and trial judges.”