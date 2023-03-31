Some ‘Biden district’ Republicans hedge on Trump indictment

The indictment of former President Donald Trump drew an array of reactions from lawmakers in battleground districts: Some lashed out at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, some expressed confidence in the legal process and some simply kept quiet.

Like some of their other House GOP colleagues, Republicans representing New York battleground districts accused Bragg of politicizing his approach to the job for seeking a grand jury indictment of Trump rather than fighting other crime in New York City.

Trump was under investigation for his role in paying hush money to a porn star ahead of his 2016 election and is reportedly set to be arraigned on Tuesday. The indictment remains sealed.

Perhaps the location of Trump’s legal challenge prompted more New Yorkers to weigh in on the indictment than their similarly vulnerable GOP colleagues from other states. Just a handful of other House Republicans from districts that Trump would have lost in 2020 appeared to have publicly acknowledged the indictment by Friday afternoon.

How vulnerable Republicans respond is likely to be different than their colleagues who represent safe seats, many of whom loudly condemned the indictment on Thursday. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Trump ally, said she would be in New York on Tuesday and told the city to “put your MAGA hats on” in protest.