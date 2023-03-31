US sues railway company over Ohio derailment, contamination

The federal government filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern Corp. over last month’s train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, pointing out that the company’s operating costs on safety-related measures have dropped over the past four years.

The Justice Department filed the complaint on behalf of the EPA in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio. It states that hazardous materials were emitted into the air and spilled onto the ground, contaminating local waterways and flowing miles downstream.

The government seeks to hold the company accountable for “unlawfully polluting the nation’s waterways” and to make sure it “pays the full cost of the environmental cleanup,” according to the complaint, which also names Norfolk Southern Railway Company as a defendant.

The government also seeks civil penalties of $120,426 a day under two sections of the Clean Water Act. The head of Norfolk Southern Corp. earlier this month told lawmakers the company would fully restore environmental and economic conditions in the Ohio community.

The complaint states that compensation for the company’s executives is largely based on performance measures such as reducing expenses, and over the past four years, “annual reports show a stark contrast between the increases in operating income and the drop in railroad operating costs.”