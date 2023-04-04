Don’t expect standoff over debt limit to end any time soon

Since the country is now focusing on former president Donald J. Trump’s indictment — and the possibility of more indictments to come — partisan finger-pointing about raising the debt ceiling has been put on the back burner.

But you can bet that the issue will once again draw headlines in the months ahead, even if it will have to compete with the question of what books first graders should be able to read.

While the indictment of a former president certainly is a big deal, the full faith and credit of the United States is an equally big deal — maybe even a bigger one.

The White House knows that Congress must raise the debt limit soon, but Republicans want to extract concessions from the Democrats before voting to do so.

According to a report written by the Swiss-based UBS’s Office of Public Policy, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will announce sometime after Tax Day (April 18) a new “X-date.”