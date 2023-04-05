Veterans health accounting move a new headache for appropriators

On the surface, providing veterans the health care they need is one of the most bipartisan issues in Congress’ appropriations process. Even in a year where Republicans are pursuing major spending cuts, appropriators have signaled that veterans funding will be protected.

But a debate over how that funding should be provided, specifically relating to last year’s law establishing new aid to veterans exposed to toxins while serving overseas, is emerging as an early flashpoint in the fiscal 2024 process.

The Biden administration proposed a significant increase in the “Cost of War Toxic Exposures Fund,” which was created in last year’s law and is on the mandatory side of the ledger, in its fiscal 2024 budget request.

The law allows veterans health care appropriations “associated with exposure to environmental hazards” above the fiscal 2021 level to go into the new fund, effectively absolving appropriators from having to find room for it among other priorities.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough has said the toxic exposure-related funding, an increase to $20.3 billion this year compared to $5 billion appropriated in last year’s omnibus, is the amount allowed under last year’s law, which received wide bipartisan support.